Jewellery shop burgled near Kallakurichi

Special Correspondent August 08, 2022 13:48 IST

Owner of the shop claims 2 kg of gold jewellery and cash amounting to ₹1 lakh are missing

Unidentified persons broke open a jewellery shop at Pukkiravari near Kallakurichi and decamped with cash and valuables in the early hours of Monday. The heist came to light when shopkeepers near the jewellery shop found the lock on the main gate missing and alerted its owner Loganathan of Kallakurichi. Mr. Loganathan lodged a complaint with the police claiming gold jewellery weighing around 2 kg and cash amounting to ₹1 lakh were missing from the shop. However, the exact value of the jewellery and cash was yet to be ascertained, the police said. On information, Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan visited the spot and conducted enquiries. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.



