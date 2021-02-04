Jewellery goes missing from bank locker

CHENNAI

04 February 2021 01:20 IST

A senior citizen on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that 55 sovereigns of jewellery kept in the safe locker of a nationalised bank was missing.

According to police, Srinivasan, 65, a retired government employee, is a resident of Ekkaduthangal. He, along with his wife Dhanalakshmi, went to the bank on Tuesday and found a bag containing approximately 55 sovereigns of jewellery missing from the locker.

