Tamil Nadu

Jewellery goes missing from bank locker

A senior citizen on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that 55 sovereigns of jewellery kept in the safe locker of a nationalised bank was missing.

According to police, Srinivasan, 65, a retired government employee, is a resident of Ekkaduthangal. He, along with his wife Dhanalakshmi, went to the bank on Tuesday and found a bag containing approximately 55 sovereigns of jewellery missing from the locker.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 2:23:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/jewellery-goes-missing-from-bank-locker/article33744408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY