Jerrycan diesel supplies from 100 BPCL outlets in six months

CHENNAI

12 August 2021 14:55 IST

The diesel will be supplied in jerrycans of 20-litre capacity each, targeting customers such as small restaurants, apartment complexes and clinics

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) has plans to provide diesel supply in jerrycans of 20-litre capacity each, from around 100 fuel outlets in the State in the next six months. The facility is presently available at a few fuel outlets in Madurai and one in Chennai, and would soon be expanded to 25 outlets.

Inderjit Singh Head Retail (South), launched the facility through the company’s brand FuelKart, which has been in operation since 2019 at a fuel outlet at Kallikuppam on Ambattur- Puzhal Road in the presence of Venkatraman. P Iyer, State Head (Retail), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Advertising

Advertising

The target customers for this facility would be small restaurants, apartment complexes, clinics, banks and other commercial establishments that do not require large quantities and cannot store much. The cans are approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and are reusable. The delivery would be done on two-wheelers or by larger vehicles depending on the request from customers.

Maya Devi and N. Sreenivasa Rao, of Thiruarul agencies, have been door delivering diesel for the past two years. “We have been supplying without delivery fee. It will be the same for those opting for Jerrycans, within a radius of five km,” said Mr. Rao.