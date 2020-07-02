Tamil Nadu

Jegathratchagan appears before ED

Former Union Minister and DMK MP S. Jegathratchagan appeared before officers of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

He was quizzed for more than five hours. The enquiry is related to a purchase of a property worth ₹65 crores, said sources.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 12:08:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/jegathratchagan-appears-before-ed/article31966506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY