‘Jegadeesan Commission premises safer than film set’

20 March 2021 01:31 IST

Rajinikanth didn’t turn up for proceedings, says counsel

Actor Rajinikanth can appear before the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission for deposition without the fear of contracting COVID-19 as its premises are safer than the sets of Annaaththae, for which shoot is under way, said counsel for the Commission Arul Vadivel.

The Commission is probing the killing of 13 persons in police firing in the anti-Sterlite protests.

Summoned twice

Speaking to mediapersons in Thoothukudi on Friday, Mr. Vadivel, after the 26th sitting of the Commission said Mr. Rajinikanth, citing various reasons, did not appear before the Commission. Mr. Rajinikanth was summoned in February 2020 and January 2021 for his comments that he had credible evidence to prove that anti-social elements had infiltrated the protests, and this had led to the police firing.

‘In-camera session’

“It is an in-camera proceeding in the presence of five persons, including the counsels, and it is not like the sets of Annaaththae where there would be a large gathering. Hence, the Commission’s premises is safer than Annaaththae sets,” Mr. Vadivel said.

He said the Commission would also investigate the police personnel deployed at the protest venue and the Collectorate when the firing took place.