JEE Main toppers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry keep their options open

Two want to pursue Artificial Intelligence; one keen on NIT

Gaurav R. Kochar (score 99.995) and S. Nirupama (score 99.922) are State toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), the results of which were declared in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr. Kochar took the test in January and opted not to take the September edition of the test as only the best of the two exams are taken into account.

“It didn’t affect my percentile but maybe the rank could have changed. You could get the 68th or the 100th rank and still get into a good college. I knew I would get a good rank. There was nothing to worry even if someone got a better rank. Usually, JEE (Main) is held in April but I was not worried. There are chances that people would score lower marks now as fewer candidates took the test,” he said. He is preparing for JEE (Advanced).

“I haven’t planned on the institution but I want to get into Computer Science or Artificial Intelligence. I have applied for IIIT and BITS and will be taking the SAT next week,” he said.

S. Nirupama, who is ranked 969, is the topper among girls in the State. She hopes to get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. She took up the FIITJEE integrated course five years ago and started preparing for JEE two years ago.

“I have been looking forward to working in Artificial Intelligence. Something related to that will be Electrical or Computer Science engineering,” she said.

Effective study plans

M.G. Shyamsundar, a resident of Puducherry, opted for coaching in Class IX and X to strengthen his foundation in chemistry. A student of the State Board, he scored 585/600 and has scored 99.133 in JEE (Mains).

His family moved to an apartment just across the school to enable him to focus on studies, he said. Since he had cut down on travel time he could focus on studying. “I could study effectively for five hours daily. I devoted the school holidays in Class X and XI to study for JEE.” He decided to focus on JEE over the school Boards. This led to his teachers cautioning him to take the exams seriously.

The textbooks of the State Board are exhaustive, Mr. Shyamsundar said. His preparation for JEE helped him ace the Class XII boards. He topped in the science group in Puducherry and is a school topper. He is now preparing for JEE (Advanced) but has kept his options open. He hopes to get admission to the National Institute of Technology.