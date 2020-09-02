JEE (Main) begins with B. Arch

Test was held with several norms in place

Candidates aspiring to pursue B. Arch programmes took the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) on Tuesday. The test was conducted in the city with several norms in place, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was held in two shifts.

Around 8,325 more students in the State have registered for the JEE (Main) this year. In the January edition of the exam, 45,440 candidates had registered whereas for the April edition of the test, which had since been postponed to September, as many as 53,765 students have registered. The number of test centres has been increased from 23 to 34 in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates in most centres were asked to report as early as 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday. “While we went wearing a disposable mask, the centre gave us a fresh mask to wear and we had people checking our temperature as well,” said Subish Daniel, a student who appeared for the test.

Distancing norms

Since it was a computerised test, an alternate system of seating was followed to ensure that physical distancing norms were followed.

While several students who register for engineering also take the test for architecture courses, a few students this year refrained from taking the exam and will only be concentrating on the engineering exam due to concerns over COVID-19, a teacher said.

From Wednesday till September 6, candidates aspiring for the BE/B. Tech programmes will take the JEE (Main) test.

The marks are used for admission to the National Institutes of Technology and central government-funded engineering institutions, besides some private universities.

Candidates who qualify in JEE (Main) are eligible to appear for the JEE (Advanced) which is necessary for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. The advanced test will be held on September 27 and will be conducted by IIT Delhi.