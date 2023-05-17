HamberMenu
Jedarpalayam jaggery unit arson | Injured migrant worker dies in Karur hospital

Another injured worker, Sukuram of Chattisgarh is battling for life with over 80% burn injuries

May 17, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker, T. Rakesh, (19), of Odisha, who was under treatment after suffering severe burn injuries in the Jedarpalayam incident, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday, May 17.

He was among the four migrant workers, who sustained burns after a shed was set afire by unknown persons at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district three days ago, on May 14.

Sources said the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. A team of officials from Namakkal district is taking steps to send the body to his hometown.

Another injured worker, Sukuram of Chattisgarh is battling for life with over 80% burn injuries.

