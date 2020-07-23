JDCE instructs college not to ask teachers to report for admission work

CHENNAI

23 July 2020 00:32 IST

Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education R. Ravanan on Wednesday instructed a self-financing women’s college in Chennai not to ask teachers to come to the institution for admission work.

The college had mandated teachers to come to the campus though the Directorate of College Education had issued a communication advising colleges to follow the admission guidelines it had issued.

Last Saturday, several professors from the college represented to a teachers’ association that took up their case. A retired professor said, “I got distress calls from known staff at the institution compelling them to come for admission duty and meet parents for sale of applications, admission work and the like. The government has decided on online admissions for aided and self-financing colleges too. But it is not clear why some colleges insist on personal interaction.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ravanan, to whom the complaint was forwarded, said he had instructed the college not to mandate teachers to report for admission work.

However, a professor at a self-financing college said, “Many teachers are not aware of the online process. They were informed only last week and are yet to get the hang of it. In many colleges, the payment gateway is yet to be properly installed.”