Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum shut for works: Jayakumar

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday said the renovated mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had been shut for the public to “facilitate the execution of the second phase of works”.

He told mediapersons that during the second phase of works, the establishment of a museum had been planned.

TTV’s comment

Earlier in the day, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran ridiculed the government’s move to close the mausoleum.

Meanwhile, Handlooms Minister O.S. Manian, responding to a question on the possibility of a merger between the AMMK and the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), said the party’s coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, party’s co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other senior office-bearers would take a call on the matter.