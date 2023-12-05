Jayalalithaa’s death anniversary observed in Chennai

December 05, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The seventh death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was observed on Tuesday.

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accompanied by his colleagues, paid floral tributes at the mausoleum of the former Chief Minister on the Marina here. Later, he administered a pledge to his colleagues, urging them to work hard towards victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and former interim general secretary, V. K. Sasikala; and AMMK general secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran visited the mausoleum to pay their respects to Jayalalithaa.

