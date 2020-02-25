Jayalalithaa’s 72nd birth anniversary celebrated

The distribution of solatiums of ₹2 lakh each to the legal heirs of 14 deceased members of the AIADMK, the disbursal of assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 109 indigent worker-members of the Anna Thozhirsangam and the inauguration of a three-day health camp marked the 72nd birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Monday.

At the AIADMK headquarters, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam cut a 72-kg cake to mark the occasion. They also launched a mass feeding programme.

They christened a boy child and a girl child of C. Govindan and Gandhimathi Govindan, a couple hailing from Thandarampattu union of Tiruvannamalai district, as Jaijeevan and Jayashree.

As part of a State government programme, 72 lakh saplings would be planted by December. The scheme was inaugurated by the CM near the Secretariat.

In line with the government’s decision to observe the Girl Child Protection Day on the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Mr. Palaniswami handed over deposit certificates for ₹25,000 each to 14 girls who had joined the Girl Child Protection Scheme, and cheques to seven women who had crossed the age of 18, as the deposits, made in their names, had matured. He also presented a cheque for ₹1 lakh and a citation to 9-year-old S. Bhavadharini of Cuddalore district for having taken part in social awareness campaigns.

In Palayamkottai of Tirunelveli district, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, marked the occasion by handing over school uniforms and serving food to visually-challenged children.