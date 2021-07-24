Jayalalithaa University is not required, says Ponmudi

VILLUPURAM

24 July 2021 00:53 IST

Minister refutes AIADMK’s charge that the govt. is scuttling its formation

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi on Friday said that the previous AIADMK government had, for namesake, announced the establishment of Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram during the fag end of its tenure without taking any practical steps for its functioning.

Talking to reporters at the end of a review meeting here, he said there was no need for Jayalalithaa University. The previous government had announced the decision in a hurry, and the institution remained non-functional.

He termed as baseless and unwarranted the allegation of the AIADMK that the present government was trying to scuttle the formation of the university.

Advertising

Advertising

He pointed out how the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had shifted the new Assembly complex, which was brought into existence by DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

“This was the culture of the AIADMK. We are not like that and our decision to develop Annamalai University into an affiliating university is practically designed and would be beneficial to faculty, staff, and students from the four districts,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ponmudi said that there was already a Fisheries University named after Jayalalithaa in Nagapattinam district.

He said that Annamalai University was a renowned institution in the State, having a large parcel of land measuring around 1,000 acres and other infrastructure.

To develop it into an affiliating university will not be financially challenging, he added.