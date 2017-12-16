Jayalalithaa thumb impression case put off

The hearing before the Madras High Court on an election petition about the genuineness of thumb impressions reportedly affixed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on nomination papers for the byelections held during her hospitalisation last year has hit a roadblock owing to interim stay granted by the Supreme Court.

Justice P. Velmurugan, who had been hearing the petition at lightning speed ever since it was filed, chose to slow down on Friday after senior counsel B. Kumar, representing Tirupparankundram MLA A.K. Bose, filed a memo along with a copy of the order passed by the Supreme Court on December 8 staying the High Court’s November 24 order.

The judge had directed the Unique Identification Authority of India as well as the Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Karnataka to produce the thumb impressions obtained by them during Ms. Jayalalithaa’s stay in order to cross-check with the thumb impressions found on the nomination papers.

Election plea

The order was passed on an election petition filed by Madurai-based oncologist P. Saravanan, who had contested the Tirupparankundram bypoll on DMK ticket.

After losing the election, he had challenged the victory of Mr. Bose on the ground that the thumb impressions on his nomination papers were not those of Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Bose moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud on December 8 granted an interim stay of the High Court order and adjourned the hearing of the appeal by eight weeks.