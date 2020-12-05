Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa death anniversary observed

The two leaders, accompanied by senior leaders and Ministers including K.P. Munusamy, C. Ponnaiyan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, D. Jayakumar and K. Pandiarajan, paid floral homage at the mausoleum   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday led their party members in the observance of the fourth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The two leaders, accompanied by senior leaders and Ministers including K.P. Munusamy, C. Ponnaiyan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, D. Jayakumar and K. Pandiarajan, paid floral homage at the mausoleum of the former Chief Minister. Later, a pledge was administered by Mr. Panneerselvam, also coordinator of the party.

The party members were called upon to strive for the success of the party in the Assembly election. Keeping in line with COVID-19 norms, no procession was taken out this time.

Later, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also paid homage to the departed leader.

