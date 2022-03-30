Jayakumar writes to President, PM on his arrest

In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has accused the DMK government of crushing the Opposition and curtailing freedom of speech.

He made the accusation in the context of his arrest last month. “Due to vexatious complaints and false cases, I was behind bars for 20 days,” he said, and alleged that the rule of law and the guidelines of the Supreme Court were violated in his case. He wanted “suitable action” against the DMK government and “erring officials” who were involved in his arrest and the filing of cases against him.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the sidelined former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, criticised the DMK government for dropping, in its advertisements, the words “Puratchi Thalaivar” from the nomenclature of the Chennai Central station.