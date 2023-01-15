ADVERTISEMENT

Jayakumar terms as “invalid” the Assembly’s resolution on Governor’s address

January 15, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Assembly Speaker D. Jayakumar on Saturday termed as “invalid” the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and adopted by the House on January 9 to retain on the Assembly records only the printed and approved text of Governor R.N. Ravi’s address, which was presented earlier to legislators. 

Interacting with the media, Mr. Jayakumar said as per rules of the House, no other business could be transacted on the day of Governor’s address than the address itself. Besides, only when the Speaker occupied the Chair, a resolution could be adopted. “That day, when he [M. Appavu] was not in the Chair, how can a motion be moved?” Mr. Jayakumar asked. 

The AIADMK leader assailed the ruling party for adopting conflicting positions with regard to the office of Governor and the issue of Governor’s address. 

On the subject of “One Nation One Election,” Mr. Jayakumar said the AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami  had submitted his response to the Law Commission. After January 16, the panel might make public the views of various parties.

