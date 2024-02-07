Jayakumar rejects Amit Shah’s ‘open door’ view

February 07, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Reiterating that the AIADMK has shut its doors on the BJP, AIADMK senior leader D. Jayakumar on Wednesday was dismissive of BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s view that the BJP’s doors were open for an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview with a Tamil daily, Mr Shah was asked: “In Tamil Nadu the situation is there is no alliance with the AIADMK. Is there a plan to form a third front?” Mr. Shah had replied, “All doors for an alliance remain open. We are discussing about this.”

When journalists asked about this, Mr. Jayakumar, who was in Thanjavur, said, it is “their stand” and added that the AIADMK had already closed the doors on BJP.