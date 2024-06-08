ADVERTISEMENT

Jayakumar reiterates AIADMK’s stand on alliance with BJP

Published - June 08, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Friday reiterated his party’s stand that his party would not align itself with the BJP at least till 2026, when the Assembly election is due.

Asked for his comment on his colleague S.P. Velumani’s observation that an AIADMK-BJP alliance, if it had materialised, might have bagged 35 to 40 seats, Mr Jayakumar replied that he would not like to respond to a comment made on the basis of an assumption. Also, the BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha election might have provided a breather but this would be “temporary.” He added that Tamil Nadu would remain the “Dravidian heartland.”

Separately, the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala too greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be assuming the office for a third consecutive term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US