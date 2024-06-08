GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jayakumar reiterates AIADMK’s stand on alliance with BJP

Published - June 08, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Friday reiterated his party’s stand that his party would not align itself with the BJP at least till 2026, when the Assembly election is due.

Asked for his comment on his colleague S.P. Velumani’s observation that an AIADMK-BJP alliance, if it had materialised, might have bagged 35 to 40 seats, Mr Jayakumar replied that he would not like to respond to a comment made on the basis of an assumption. Also, the BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha election might have provided a breather but this would be “temporary.” He added that Tamil Nadu would remain the “Dravidian heartland.”

Separately, the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala too greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be assuming the office for a third consecutive term.

