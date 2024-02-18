GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jayakumar refutes Panneerselvam’s contention on one nation, one election

February 18, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary, D. Jayakumar, on Saturday refuted the contention of the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, that the party had changed its stand on the issue of “one nation, one election.”

Interacting with the media here, Mr. Jayakumar said that the AIADMK had sought clarifications from the National Law Commission on 10 aspects of the proposed move, such as the use of electronic voting machines, freeze on the reduction of number of constituencies and the rotation of reserved seats. “When we receive a satisfactory response, we will support it [the move],” he said, accusing Mr. Panneerselvam of functioning as the “B team” of the ruling DMK.

