Jayakumar rebuts DMK’s charge on farm laws

D. Jayakumar

CHENNAI

30 September 2020 00:47 IST

Opposition seeking to mislead people, the Minister says

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday rebutted the DMK’s criticism over the State government’s support to Central laws on agriculture reforms.

Asked about the DMK’s reported plan to get judicial remedy against the laws in the event of the State government’s failure to do so, Mr. Jayakumar, in a chat with reporters, accused the Opposition party of seeking to “mislead” the people on the issue. As explained by the Chief Minister, the laws would not adversely impact sources of livelihood of farmers.

He blamed the DMK for having let down the farmers on a number of issues such as the Cauvery over the years.

