Jayakumar pins blame on Sasikala’s kin

Fisheries Minister and a prominent face in the AIADMK (Amma, Puratchi Thalaivi Amma), D. Jayakumar, on Saturday held the family of jailed general secretary of AIADMK (Amma) V.K. Sasikala and sidelined deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran responsible for the search conducted by the Income Tax department on the house of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Friday night.

Responding to Mr. Dhinakaran’s accusation that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had betrayed the legacy of Jayalalithaa, Mr. Jayakumar said the “whole problem” arose because the family of Sasikala and Dhinakaran had lived in the house of the former Chief Minister, even after her death. “No attempt to deflect [from] the matter and gain political mileage would be accepted by the AIADMK cadre,” he said.

On the current status of Jayalalithaa’s house, the Minister clarified that although the State government had given “in-principle clearance” for the takeover of the property, it was yet to take possession of the house. “Some measures are being taken. It is a continuous process. Some formalities such as the ascertainment of legal heirs and the quantum of compensation have to be completed before taking over the house,” he added.

‘Should have vacated’

Echoing Mr. Jayakumar’s views, former Minister K.P. Munusamy said Sasikala was to blame for the I-T search on Jayalalithaa’s house.

Speaking in Coimbatore, he said, “This should have been avoided. The reason [for this] was Sasikala. Had her family vacated the Poes Garden residence, this would not have happened. After Jayalalithaa’s demise, the family should have vacated [her residence] and it should have been converted into a memorial,” he said.

Instead, her family, particularly Dhinakaran, was trying to politicise the issue by making contradictory statements, he alleged.

Security stepped up

The city police has beefed up security around the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Greenways Road and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in Venus Colony, Alwarpet. Aayakar Bhavan, the office building of the Income Tax department, has been provided security cover by armed police personnel.

Security has been strengthened following information that supporters of sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran are likely to stage protests. On Friday night, the supporters assembled before ‘Veda Nilayam’ in Poes Garden, the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and staged a stir.