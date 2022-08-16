Jayakumar justifies EPS’ absence at Governor’s tea party

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday said there was no compulsion on his organisation to attend a tea party hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day.

Mr. Jayakumar made the remark when asked about the absence of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the event.

On AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s criticism of the AIADMK, the former Minister termed his observations ‘unacceptable’. He reiterated that neither Mr. Dhinakaran nor former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala would be accommodated in the AIADMK.