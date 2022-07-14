Jayakumar joins issue with R.S. Bharathi

Former DMK MP had commented on AIADMK’s internal affairs

A day after DMK leader R.S. Bharathi criticised AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the latter’s party colleague D. Jayakumar hit out at the former DMK MP for commenting about AIADMK’s internal party affairs.

In a statement, AIADMK organising secretary Jayakumar referred to DMK revoking disciplinary action against its MLA G. Iyappan and cited speculation whether the DMK’s move was only to avoid a situation similar to the one in Maharashtra where there was a rebellion against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As for Mr. Bharathi challenging Mr. Palaniswami to speak about recent raids by the Income Tax Department on two individuals in Coimbatore and Aruppukottai, Mr. Jayakumar asked: “Has any political party spoken out against the Central government for actions of the I-T department against private parties?”

Mr. Jayakumar also took a dig at the DMK and Mr. Bharathi for not speaking up against the Enforcement Directorate and the Centre for issuing summons to “certain Ministers” (he did not name them) in the DMK government. “Will Mr. Bharathi talk about the delay on the part of these Ministers in appearing before the ED?” Mr. Jayakumar asked.

He also sought to know whether Mr. Bharathi would come forward to reveal the asset details of Ministers and key party functionaries. Mr. Jayakumar also reminded Mr. Bharathi of a case of alleged misappropriation in a cooperative housing society, still pending against him.