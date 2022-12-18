Jayakumar backs C.Ve. Shanmugam’s claim on DMK-BJP alliance

December 18, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday endorsed senior leader C.Ve. Shanmugam’s claim that the DMK government in the State was trying to forge an alliance with the BJP after severing ties with the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told reporters in Chennai that with the upcoming general election, the DMK was trying to oust its ally Congress and was trying to form an alliance with the BJP. “Mr. Shanmugam has only stated what he is seeing,” Mr. Jayakumar said, and accused the DMK of engaging in opportunistic politics.

Speaking about the DMK’s promise of giving one lakh jobs to youngsters every year, Mr. Jayakumar questioned why the government had not filled job vacancies in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US