Jayakumar backs C.Ve. Shanmugam’s claim on DMK-BJP alliance

December 18, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday endorsed senior leader C.Ve. Shanmugam’s claim that the DMK government in the State was trying to forge an alliance with the BJP after severing ties with the Congress.

He told reporters in Chennai that with the upcoming general election, the DMK was trying to oust its ally Congress and was trying to form an alliance with the BJP. “Mr. Shanmugam has only stated what he is seeing,” Mr. Jayakumar said, and accused the DMK of engaging in opportunistic politics.

Speaking about the DMK’s promise of giving one lakh jobs to youngsters every year, Mr. Jayakumar questioned why the government had not filled job vacancies in the State.