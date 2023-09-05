Jayakumar asks why Stalin is not insisting on making D. Raja or Thol. Thirumavalavan INDIA’s convener

September 05, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday wondered why Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin was not demanding that the post of convener of the newly-formed Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) be given to Thol. Thirumavalavan of the VCK or D. Raja of the CPI, both of whom belong to the Scheduled Castes, if he was really interested in equal treatment of all.

Contending that the AIADMK had given due importance to people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward and Most Backward Classes, both in its organisational set-up and in government, Mr. Jayakumar accused the ruling party of stirring up the issue of Sanatana Dharma to divertthe people’s attention from real problems such as inflation, crime, corruption and unemployment.

Referring to the row triggered by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks a few days ago, Mr. Jayakumar said more security was now being provided to the Minister. “Why are you insulting a religion merely for the sake of giving enhanced protection to your son,” he asked the Chief Minister.

He said Mr. Udhayanidhi had begun making a ‘U-turn’ on the issue of Sanatana Dharma even as other constituents of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties were openly expressing their disagreement with his original stand.

