Jayakumar accuses Assembly Speaker of bias

October 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

D. Jayakumar

Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar on Thursday condemned the observations made by Assembly Speaker M. Appavu about the AIADMK on the floor of the House, and termed the Chair’s actions “biased”.

In a statement, Mr. Jayakumar said the Speaker was not only “belittling” the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, in the House, but was also involved in instigating those who were expelled by the party. The former Minister accused Mr. Appavu of having forgotten that he was holding the Chair of the House, and further criticised his actions as “anti-democratic”.

Recalling the Chair’s observations about the AIADMK in the House, Mr. Jayakumar accused the Speaker of speaking like a “DMK spokesperson” on the floor of the Assembly, and alleged that the Speaker was ignoring the rich traditions of the Assembly and speaking on behalf of the Ministers when questions were raised by the Opposition members. “Probably, the Speaker is hoping that the Chief Minister would make him a Minister if he persisted with this behaviour,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

