Jaya panel sought MGR’s treatment details

The Justice (retd.) Arumughaswamy Commission, inquiring into the death of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, had sought records relating to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran as he had been airlifted abroad for treatment and this was relevant to the inquiry, the Commission submitted before the Supreme Court.

In its counter filed before the Supreme Court to Apollo Hospitals’ petition alleging bias during the inquiry proceedings, the panel said it wanted to know the procedure involved in taking a decision to shift the Chief Minister abroad for treatment.

The Commission said it had received information by way of letters and affidavits, articles, and discussion in print and electronic media as to why the possibility of treating Jayalalithaa abroad was not considered “especially since noted politicians previously treated by the Petitioner (Apollo) have been know to be referred for treatment abroad.”

The Commission said it had not pursued the matter since the records had not been received in this regard. The Commission submitted a list of doctors and their accomplishments who had gone through the medical records submitted by Apollo.

On Apollo’s allegations of bias against the hospital, the one-man Commission submitted that the “allegations of alleged bias are vague and speculative. For instance, no particular doctors allegedly subjected to ill-treatment by the Commission are named,” the Commission said.

The Commission said Apollo did not take any responsibility for producing the doctors during the hearing, “but stated that they must be treated as independent witness”. It said the Commission would set dates for hearings only after consultation with the doctor or staff concerned and would reschedule dates as and when the need arose. Also, “the line of questioning was always professional in nature and concerned the nature of treatment given to the late Chief Minister. The capabilities of doctors were not questioned and disparaged,” the Commission submitted.

The Commission also said it would disband the practice of its counsel filing applications and would suitably initiate amendment of its procedure.