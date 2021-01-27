Jaya memorial inauguration selfish: Stalin

Chennai

27 January 2021 01:39 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the inauguration of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Wednesday by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was a selfish and indecent drama, being staged for the upcoming election.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Palaniswami did not have the moral right or authority to inaugurate the memorial, and this was the main question on everyone’s minds, especially among Jayalalithaa’s followers. He said the AIADMK government had given the 10th extension to the retired Justice Arumugaswami Commission, delaying the outcome of the inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death.

Mr. Stalin said it was not the DMK that had raised doubts on her death first, but it was the Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. While it was Mr. Panneerselvam who had started his dharma yudham, blaming others, including Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar, they had all finally joined hands and betrayed Jayalalithaa,. “Two of the most disloyal people in the AIADMK are now going to inaugurate Jayalalithaa’s memorial. This is a betrayal,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said once the DMK comes to power, it would launch an investigation into the Kodanad murders, the mystery over Jayalalithaa’s death and punish the guilty.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri also said the AIADMK government’s plan to inaugurate the memorial, even before the retired Justice Arumugaswami Commission could conclude its hearing was nothing but an attempt to hoodwink the people. “The Commission’s tenure has been extended 10 times so far. Without unravelling the mystery behind her death, as alleged by Mr. Pannerselvam, the inauguration of her memorial is a betrayal by the AIADMK of their former leader,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also said the rule of Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam was nothing but political opportunism.