Jaya death probe panel issues summon to Sasikala, Apollo Hospital

The one-man Commission instituted to inquire into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has issued summons to Prathap Reddy and Preetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, and V.K. Sasikala seeking documents and information regarding her hospitalisation and treatment.

Justice A. Arumugasamy, who is conducting the inquiry, has asked Dr. Prathap Reddy, Chairman, and Ms. Preetha Reddy, executive vice-hairperson, Apollo Hospitals, to provide all related documents and information regarding her treatment within 10 days.

The direction to Sasikala has been sent to Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru where she is lodged after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

15 days time

The Commission has given Sasikala 15 days to provide documents and elaborate details on Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and treatment.

Incidentally, it was on Wednesday that disqualified AIADMK MLA P. Vetrivel released a video clipping of Jayalalithaa purportedly resting on a hopsital bed at Apollo Hospitals.

Cases have been filed against Mr. Vetrivel, who owes allegiance to ousted AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran based on complaints given by the Returning Officer to the R.K. Nagar constituency and Secretary to the Arumugasamy Commission of Inquiry.

Dy. CM parries question

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam who vociferously sought an inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death too refused to answer a question by The Hindu on Wednesday on the release of the video.

The Commission has already questioned a number of persons including Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa, nephew Deepak Jayakumar, former Chief Secretary and adviser to the Tamil Nadu government, Sheela Balakrishnan and former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao among others.