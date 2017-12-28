Jaya death probe: commission seeks documents regarding hospitalisation

The one-man judicial commission probing the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa issued summons on Tuesday to the sidelined AIADMK leader and MLA designate at R.K. Nagar, T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

According to sources, he has been asked to furnish all documents available with him regarding Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and treatment, within seven days.

The commission also summoned Poongundran, the personal assistant of the late Chief Minister to submit documents available with him. Retired justice A. Arumughaswamy asked him to also submit details of all the staff who were working at Poes Garden.

Witness summons

Summons were also issued to Ilavarasi’s daughter Krishnapriya, over the release of a purported video of Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals. Ms. Krishnapriya had told the media that the video was shot two months after Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals but it was not supposed to have been released to the public.

Ms. Krishnapriya has been issued a “witness summons” and asked to depose before Justice Arumughaswamy on January 2 when the Commission reconvenes after a break, sources said.

Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, Director of Anatomy, Madras Medical College, who embalmed Jayalalithaa’s body, has been asked to depose on January 3; while Dr. P. Balaji, who had already deposed before the Commission has again been asked to be present on January 5 and provide a written statement.

Meanwhile, former MLA P. Vetrivel, against whom the secretary to Justice Arumugasamy had filed a police complaint regarding the release of the video, submitted a copy of the clip to the Commission on Tuesday. Once the Commission reconvenes, a decision will be taken on whether he needs to be summoned for deposition, sources said.