Jaya Arunachalam award instituted for cooperatives

The Working Women’s Forum has instituted a regional excellence award in women’s cooperatives in south India in the name of renowned social worker and the forum’s founder Jaya Arunachalam on the occasion of her first death anniversary falling on June 29.

In a press release, Nandini Azad, president, WWF and the Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), said all the 13 branches of the forum would announce the prizes for the best women’s cooperatives in their areas.

Besides Chennai, the WWF has branches in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Adiramapattinam and Dindigul and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The ICNW in the four States would confer awards on women’s cooperatives for the courageous efforts carried through their credit activities and outstanding welfare work towards underprivileged women in their areas during COVID-19 crisis.

The work of WWF-ICNW founded by Jaya Arunachalam for six lakh women continued unabated amidst COVID-19 in south India, said Ms.Azad.