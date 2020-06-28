Jaya Arunachalam award instituted for cooperatives

The Working Women’s Forum has instituted a regional excellence award in women’s cooperatives in south India in the name of renowned social worker and the forum’s founder Jaya Arunachalam on the occasion of her first death anniversary falling on June 29.
In a press release, Nandini Azad, president, WWF and the Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), said all the 13 branches of the forum would announce the prizes for the best women’s cooperatives in their areas.
Besides Chennai, the WWF has branches in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Adiramapattinam and Dindigul and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
The ICNW in the four States would confer awards on women’s cooperatives for the courageous efforts carried through their credit activities and outstanding welfare work towards underprivileged women in their areas during COVID-19 crisis.
The work of WWF-ICNW founded by Jaya Arunachalam for six lakh women continued unabated amidst COVID-19 in south India, said Ms.Azad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath