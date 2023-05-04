ADVERTISEMENT

Jawahirullah urges Tamil Nadu government to ban The Kerala Story

May 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban the film The Kerala Story.

In a statement, he said the movie makes baseless claims and alleged that it was made with a motive to insult a particular religion and a political ideology. The State government should ban the movie and other such films that are made with the motive of creating panic.

The courts, he felt, should initiate suo moto action against such movies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US