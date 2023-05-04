Jawahirullah urges Tamil Nadu government to ban The Kerala Story

May 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban the film The Kerala Story.

In a statement, he said the movie makes baseless claims and alleged that it was made with a motive to insult a particular religion and a political ideology. The State government should ban the movie and other such films that are made with the motive of creating panic.

The courts, he felt, should initiate suo moto action against such movies.

