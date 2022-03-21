Jawahirullah urges Stalin to clarify on wearing hijabs in educational institutions

Papanasam MLA seeks an appropriate order from the CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should issue an appropriate order to clarify that there was no ban on Muslim girl students wearing hijabs to educational institutions in the State, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said in the Assembly on Monday.

During his speech, Mr. Jawahirullah recalled School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s statement that there was no ban on students wearing hijabs to schools in Tamil Nadu and said: “Even then, we intervened and sorted out the issue when some schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu tried to impose ban on hijabs."

Recalling unsavoury incidents in Karnataka over the wearing of hijabs to educational institutions, Mr. Jawahirullah cited Article 19 and 25 of the Constitution to say there was no ban on Muslim girl students wearing hijabs to schools and colleges.

Mr. Jawahirullah referred to the budget speech presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in which he had said “forces of cultural fascism are trying to destroy the cultural diversity of our country” and said such statements had given the mental strength.