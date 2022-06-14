Jawahirullah calls for Oppn. unity

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Tuesday wrote to national and State political parties, seeking to forge a formidable alliance against the BJP in the presidential election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media, Mr. Jawahirullah said it was “our historical duty to unite from north to south and east to west, overcoming all social, political and personal barriers”.

He called for evolving a minimum working relationship of parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the NCP, the Communist parties, the SP, the BSP, the DMK, the TRS, the TDP, the YSR Congress, the BJD, the JMM, the Akali Dal, the National Conference and parties representing Dalits and Muslims.

According to him, India is experiencing a “monstrous growth of fascist tendencies”, and Opposition leaders need to join forces in opposing authoritarianism and repression.

“Unscrupulous exhibition of religious intolerance has led to a popular Islamic scholar losing his nationhood, a Muslim cleric in Uttar Pradesh facing imprisonment, and for a few unfortunate Muslims, death by lynching. The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which was passed by Parliament, has been literally thrown into the dustbin by fascist forces, aided and abetted by those in power,” he alleged.