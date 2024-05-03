ADVERTISEMENT

Jawahirullah calls for eliminating reference to card games in school maths book

May 03, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The MMK leader said, a chapter in the book for class 6 students explains the concept of integers using a card game; he called for this to be removed as he said introducing card games to students was not acceptable

The Hindu Bureau

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday, May 2, 2024, requested the School Education Department to remove a chapter in the maths book for class 6 students of the Tamil Nadu State Board, which explains the concept of integers using a card game.

In a statement, he said there were many other ways to explain the concept, and introducing card games to students was not acceptable, especially when the State government has banned online rummy and other forms of gaming.

There had been similar references in the class 10 textbook, and last year, the T.N. School Education Department removed them, Mr. Jawahirullah said. He pointed out that the syllabus was designed by the previous AIADMK regime, but the reference continuing under the DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’ regime was contradictory to its policy stance against online rummy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US