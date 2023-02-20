Jawaharlal Nehru University launches investigation into clash between students

February 20, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday said a thorough investigation would be launched into the clash between two student groups that occurred at the Student Activity Center (Teflas) on Sunday, and asserted that it was incorrect that national leaders were denigrated in the chaos that ensued. Several students were injured in the clashes, including a student from Tamil Nadu, that led to a reaction from Tamil Nadu Chief Minster M.K. Stalin.

Issuing a statement in Tamil, Registrar of JNU said, “Remembering the good work of national leaders and establishing an atmosphere of diversity, pluralism and harmony are the principles that the university and its administration aim for. Action will be taken against those who flout these principles.”

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said they were organising a function on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti at the activity center, but students from the Student Federation of India (SFI) threw the portrait of Shivaji that had been garlanded outside the room, and the clash erupted after the incident.

The left-backed JNU Students Union (JNUSU), however, said the ABVP attacked students after a march seeking justice for Darshan Solanki, a Dalit student from IIT Bombay, who died by suicide, and said ABVP organised the attack to “derail the movement against caste-based discrimination”. The JNUSU further added that ABVP vandalised the student center by removing portraits of Marxist leaders and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and scribbling anti-left graffiti on the wall. The Tamil Students Forum, JNU, organised a function to reinstate the portrait of Periyar on Monday.

The university also issued a notice saying that any activity in the hostels, student activity centre and sports grounds would require formal permission of the Dean of Students and any event organised without due permission will invite disciplinary actions. Last month, students clashed at the same venue when the JNUSU organised a public viewing of the ‘BBC Documentary India: The Modi Question’.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)