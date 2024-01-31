GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan’s third largest financial services group establishes its global business centre in Chennai

January 31, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third largest financial services group, has established its Global Business Centre in Chennai.

The Chennai centre will play a pivotal role in conducting high-end IT/ITeS, encompassing Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), systems development, cybersecurity, and general banking operations. Mizuho Global Services (MGS), with a current workforce of over 250, plans to increase the number to 1,000 by 2025.

“The Government has been actively pursuing investments in the GCC space, and it is definitely yielding good results thanks to key enablers such as quality talent and necessary infrastructure,” said V. Vishnu, MD & CEO of Guidance, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing investments into Tamil Nadu.

Dharma Raja, Managing Director, Mizuho Global Services, India, said: “Our current focus is on rapidly expanding our business and enhancing our capabilities to cater to the entire global network of Mizuho group. Establishing our office in a conducive business environment such as Chennai significantly bolsters our pursuit of these objectives.”

Chennai hosts major Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for prominent institutions like Standard Chartered, Bank of America, NatWest, Wells Fargo, Barclays, The World Bank, and Citi. Notably, Standard Chartered boasts its largest office campus globally in Chennai, and in 2023, Bank of America secured the largest office space transaction by leasing 1.1 million sq. ft in the city. Over 50% of this workforce focuses on product engineering and technology capabilities, showcasing Chennai’s thriving talent pool for BFSI GCCs.

The city has already become a strategic choice for many large global IT corporations and capability operations of major banks. Safety, good infrastructure, and expansion of Chennai Metro to facilitate seamless operations are among other factors for the city to emerge as the leading, and preferred destination for global conglomerates.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.