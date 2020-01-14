Japanese Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai for joint exercise

Japanese Coast Guard ship Echigo arrived in Chennai on Monday morning to take part in a joint exercise with the Indian Coast Guard off the coast of Chennai. The ship will be on a five-day visit and the exercise is part of the annual joint exercises codenamed ‘Sahyog-Kaijin’.

During the visit, the ship will take part in a joint exercise on January 16. This is the 19th such exercise being conducted between the two Coast Guards and the current exercise will be witnessed by Admiral Takahiro Okushima, Commandant, Japan Coast Guard and Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General, Indian Coast Guard.

In addition to JCG Echigo, a total of four Indian Coast Guard ships, their aircraft and a vessel from National Institute of Ocean Technology will be participating in the exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability in communications, search and rescue procedures and sharing of best practices.

During the visit, various activities are planned including official calls, reciprocal visit onboard ships, sporting, cultural interactions and professional interactions between personnel of both the Coast Guards.