Japan diplomat, industrialists call on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Consul-General of Japan in Chennai Takahashi Muneo called on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai on Thursday. Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company, and Mallika Srinivasan, chairperson and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, and Nandhini Rangaswamy, chairperson of CII’s Southern Region, also called on Mr. Udhayanidhi. Srivats Ram, CII Tamil Nadu Chairman, and A.R. Unnikrishnan, vice-chairman, were also present during their meeting.