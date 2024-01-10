ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai

January 10, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Japan Coast Guard Ship Yashima, which is scheduled to participate in the joint exercise with Indian Coast Guard titled ‘Sahyog Kaijin’, arrived in Chennai port on Wednesday. The joint exercise is scheduled to take place off the Chennai coast on January 12, a spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Defence said. Captain Yuichi Motoyama commanding the JCGS Yashima called on Indian Coast Guard’s Regional Commander (East) Inspector General Donny Michael in the regional headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday.

