Japan Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai

January 10, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Japan Coast Guard Ship Yashima, which is scheduled to participate in the joint exercise with Indian Coast Guard titled ‘Sahyog Kaijin’, arrived in Chennai port on Wednesday. The joint exercise is scheduled to take place off the Chennai coast on January 12, a spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Defence said. Captain Yuichi Motoyama commanding the JCGS Yashima called on Indian Coast Guard’s Regional Commander (East) Inspector General Donny Michael in the regional headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.