January 25 to be observed as Tamil language martyrs’ day

June 3 will be celebrated as ‘Semmozhi Naal Vizha’

Published - June 24, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan, on Monday announced in the Assembly that January 25 would be observed as ‘Tamil Mozhi Thiyagigal Naal’ (Tamil language martyrs’ day) from 2025. Similarly, June 3, which is the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK president, M. Karunanidhi, would be celebrated as ‘Semmozhi Naal Vizha’, he said during the debate on demand for grants to his departments.

Making further announcements specific to Tamil development department, Mr. Saminathan said essay writing competitions, elocution contests would be held for class XI and XII students and also for college students in every district. The winners would receive cash prize totalling ₹1,88,57,000.

Besides, the works of renowned Tamil scholars such as Aru. Azhagappan, Ramalingam, So. Sathyaseelan, Ma. Ra. Arasu, Pavalar Sa. Balasundaram, Ka. Pa. Aravanan, Ka. Tha. Thirunavukkarasu, Ra. Kumaravelan, and Kavignar Ka. Vezhavendhan, will be nationalised at a cost of ₹91,35,000.

The authors who write high quality books, and their publishers would receive a cash prize of ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively, an increase from ₹30,000 and ₹10,000, which were given earlier.

The Minister said a statue would be erected for Kavignar Mudiyarasan in Sivaganga district at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Besides, the ‘Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar’ award (in memory of Karunanidhi) would be instituted and given to those who contribute and work towards the development of Tamil language along with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a gold medal weighing one sovereign.

The Tamil Mandram building in Chandigarh would be expanded and Tamil Sangam’s auditorium in New Delhi would be refurbished at a cost of ₹50 lakh each, he said.

