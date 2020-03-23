‘Janata Curfew’ gets people’s support

People from districts bordering Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka welcomed the ‘Janata Curfew’ and wholeheartedly observed it on Sunday.

People from different walks of life showed their solidarity with Prime Minister’s call in fighting against the spread of the deadly virus.

Barring a few paper delivery boys, milk sachet suppliers and tea vendors one could not see any movement on the roads, which otherwise would remain crowded for most part of the day. The paper boys and milk suppliers too wound up their operations before 6 a.m..

The city of Vellore was left only with security personnel at major destinations like Vellore Fort, bus stands and railway stations.

Following Prime Minister's appeal to check the spread of COVID-19 residents remained at home since morning. Arterial roads, inner roads, lanes and by-lanes were free of vehicle movement. No pedestrians were seen. The ever-busy Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway wore a deserted look.

However, small time butcher shops were operating in some areas of Vellore, Ambur and Vaniyambadi. Policemen patrolling these areas requested them to shut down for the sake of others’ health, which the shopkeepers obliged.

In Ranipet district, vegetable markets in Walajah, Sholingur, Arcot, Kaveripakkam and Arakkonam remained closed and already bigger establishments were asked to shut down till March 31 by the District Administration.

BHEL Ancillary Association and BHEL Suppliers Association has ordered for a closure of all industrial units in SIDCO- BHEL Ancillary Estate, Ranipet. These organisations have decided to provide masks to its employees on Monday and handwashing will be made compulsory for entering and during the time of leaving the factory premises. A joint press note issued by V. Vaheesan and J. Murali, said that all employees would be instructed to wash hand before taking food.

Market vendors in Nethaji Market said the shut down is a for a good cause. “We have heard that the virus spreads fast and people should keep away from one another. So far for the safety of all, we are not complaining.” they said in unison.