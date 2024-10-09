Jammu and Kashmir elections mandate is to fulfil the aspiration of restoring statehood: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) hailed the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance victory in Jammu and Kashmir elections and said it was a mandate to fulfil the aspirations of restoring the dignity and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union BJP Government ‘unjustly’ stripped away.

In a social media post, he congratulated the JKNC-INC alliance and the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the stupendous victory.

This is more than just a win for INDIA and democracy. This moment marks the beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri, Mr. Stalin said.