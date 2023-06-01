ADVERTISEMENT

Jamabandhi in Cuddalore district to begin on June 7

June 01, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Jamabandhi, or annual revenue audit of village accounts will be organised in the respective taluk offices till June 22. Land owners can give their petitions regarding land records, name transfer of patta, land alienation, and Land Administration and Revenue Department to the officials on the stipulated dates.

The Hindu Bureau

Jamabandhi for the year 2023-24 will be conducted across Cuddalore district from June 7.

According to a press release, the jamabandhi, or annual revenue audit of village accounts will be organised by the district administration in the respective taluk offices till June 22.

The following officials will conduct taluk-wise jamabandhi: Collector A. Arun Thamburaj - Kurunjipadi from June 7 to 15; District Revenue Officer - Panruti from June 7 to 21; Revenue Divisional Officer - Cuddalore from June 7 to 21; Additional Collector - Kattumannarkovil from June 7 to 21; PA (General) to Collector - Bhuvanagiri from June 7 to 15; Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) - Chidambaram from June 7 to 21; Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition - Srimushnam from June 7 to 15; Revenue Divisional Officer - Virudhachalam from June 7 to 22; District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer - Thittagudi from June 7 to 21 and Special Deputy Collector (Revenue Courts) - Veppur from June 7 to 14.

