In Pictures | In pursuit of raging jallikattu bulls

January 16, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

As the Supreme Court’s verdict on a batch of petitions that challenge the constitutional validity of the law permitting the conduct of jallikattu in Tamil Nadu is awaited, the year’s first jallikattu in the State was conducted on January 8 at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district.

The Thatchankurichi jallikattu which was earlier slated on January 6 was postponed at the eleventh hour following inspections by Pudukottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu, citing inadequate security arrangements.

As protests erupted, Law Minister S. Regupathy explained: “At a time when the jallikattu case was being heard in the Supreme Court, any minor mistake would affect conducting the event all over the State.”

In Madurai district where jallikattu begins during Pongal festival, the season’s first event was conducted on January 15, on the day of Pongal. As many as 737 bulls and 257 bull tamers took part in the 11 rounds of the event. Vijay of Solai Alagupuram was adjudged the best bull tamer, for taming 28 bulls. Of the total 75 persons who were injuried, two sustained critical injuries.

On the day of ‘Mattu Pongal’ jallikattu on January 16, jallikattu is being held at Palamedu village in Madurai district and at Suriyur village in Tiruchy district. During the Palamedu jallikattu, a 26-year-old bull tamer, Aravind Raj, was gored to death.

A participant of jallikattu held at Avaniapuram in Madurai district tries to tame a bull on January 15, 2023

A tamer tries to tame a bull during the year’s first jallikattu of Tamil Nadu that was held at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 8, 2023

A participant of jallikattu held at Avaniapuram in Madurai district tries to tame a bull on January 15, 2023

A tamer tries to tame a bull during the year’s first jallikattu of Tamil Nadu that was held at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 8, 2023

A participant of jallikattu held at Avaniapuram in Madurai district tries to tame a bull on January 15, 2023

A participant of jallikattu held at Avaniapuram in Madurai district tries to tame a bull on January 15, 2023

A tamer tries to tame a bull during the year’s first jallikattu of Tamil Nadu that was held at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 8, 2023