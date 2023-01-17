Jallikattu does not actually conserve the native breeds, says FIAPO

January 17, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Jallikattu, an event involving bulls conducted in many parts of Tamil Nadu, does not actually conserve the native breeds, contrary to the claim made by its proponents, says the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO). The body works with over 174 member-organisations and 1,000 activists in 70 cities across the country.

Relying on the findings of a 2021 report, Bharati Ramachandran, CEO of FIAPO, says the claim that “the breeds of bulls used in jallikattu are indigenous and they stand to be wiped out if jallikattu events are not allowed...does not hold in the face of scientific examination”.

Authored by eight researchers and titled ‘Legacy of draught cattle breeds of South India: Insights into population structure, genetic admixture and maternal origin’, the report was published by PLOS ONE, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal, in May 2021. It dealt with diversity, population structure, genetic admixture and mitochondrial DNA variation in the south Indian draught-type zebu cattle. It showed that the diversity of the south Indian cattle was “moderately high”.

Identifying Pulikulam as one of the breeds used for the event, Ms. Ramachandran, quoting the report, contends that the “so-called indigenous species of the Pulikulam bull is highly cross-bred with the taurine cattle, such as Jersey, Holstein-Friesian or Brown-Swiss”. Besides, the southern States of the country have a much higher proportion of cross-bred cattle among “breedable” females than the rest of the country.

Apart from a “highly disproportionate male-to-breedable female ratio”, the Pulikulam bull has “a very small effective population size”. The decline has been attributed to the changing agricultural methods and the rise of dairying. It has “no causal link to the ban on jallikattu”, Ms. Ramachandran argues.

“Jallikattu, far from the claims of its defenders, does nothing to conserve the native bull species,” she adds.